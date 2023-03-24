Florida 21-year-old dies after crashing while fleeing from Port Orange Police

article

A 21-year-old died on Thursday after he crashed a car he was driving while attempting to flee from Port Orange Police Officers.

An officer said he observed Montrail Johnson driving a Honda around 12:02 a.m. with tints darker than what was allowed according to Florida state law. When stopped by police, Johnson said his girlfriend had recently purchased the car and the tint was already on it, crash records show.

When the officer ran Montrail's Identification card through a computer, it showed he had an active warrant out of Alachua County in reference to a homicide. The officer said he asked Montrail to put his hands out of the window, which he initially did.

Montrail allegedly reached back into the car, put the car in drive and fled northbound on Nova Road. During the chase, Montrail reportedly entered into an active traffic homicide scene that was being investigated by South Daytona Police.

Officers said Montrail continued driving through the scene where he struck a motorcycle that belonged to the victim involved in the homicide and almost struck several officers that were investigating the crash.

Around 12:13 a.m., Daytona Beach Police were flagged down on Nova Road just south of Beville Road in reference to a crash. They saw a man outside a car who had suffered severe trauma and was not breathing.

Port Orange Police responded to the scene identifying Montrail as the crash victim. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was died.