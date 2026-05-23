Flooding reported in Leesburg, officials say

Leesburg officials are responding after the National Weather Service reported some flooding in the Leesburg area on Saturday.

Officials said the area of Citrus Boulevard was blocked off due to flooding in the area of Rural King.

At least one vehicle became stranded due to the flooding, according to officials.

Lake County remains under a Flood Advisory with areas already seeing 2-3 inches of rain.

Other Central FLorida areas also saw severe weather throughout the day on Saturday.