Expand / Collapse search

Flooding reported in Leesburg, officials say

By
Published  May 23, 2026 9:52 PM EDT
Lake County News
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando PM Forecast: Storm chances for remainder of Memorial Day weekend

Orlando PM Forecast: Storm chances for remainder of Memorial Day weekend

Get ready for a hot and humid rest of the weekend. Storms will continue to pick up for some parts of the region during the afternoons. Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard has the timeline through the rest of the weekend. 

LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg officials are responding after the National Weather Service reported some flooding in the Leesburg area on Saturday.

Officials said the area of Citrus Boulevard was blocked off due to flooding in the area of Rural King.

At least one vehicle became stranded due to the flooding, according to officials.

Lake County remains under a Flood Advisory  with areas already seeing 2-3 inches of rain. 

Other Central FLorida areas also saw severe weather throughout the day on Saturday.

Lake County NewsSevere Weather