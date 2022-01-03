Flight cancellations continue amid COVID surge, rough weather

Dozens of flights in and out of Orlando are already canceled for Monday as rough weather and staff shortages combined to create more headaches for travelers.

Some airlines have already canceled flights into this month. Monday is the 6th busiest day expected at Orlando International Airport as people make their way back after the New Year holiday, but travel plans have hit severe turbulence.

Officials at the airport expect more than 145,000 passengers on Monday, but that may change as more airlines say a mix of weather and staff shortages due to surging COVID cases are causing cancellations – and that is expected to continue for the next two weeks as omicron spreads.

Orlando airport's busiest airline – Southwest – had 419 cancellations globally on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

More than 2.6 million passengers will have moved through Orlando International Airport following the busy holiday season.