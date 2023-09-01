Flamingos make surprise appearance on Treasure Island Beach

In an extraordinary and unexpected sight, a flock of flamingos descended upon Treasure Island Beach Thursday.

A tweet from Treasure Island showed a flock of over 10 flamingos basking in the shallow waters.

Jokingly, the city said in the tweet, "We just wish they could talk, so we could ask where they flew in from."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Treasure Island

Treasure Island is located along the Gulf of Mexico and boasts of white sandy beaches, hotels, and restaurants.

Are flamingos common in Florida?

According to the FWC, more than 95% of flamingo sightings have been observed within the Everglades, Biscayne Bay, and the Florida Keys.