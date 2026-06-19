Flagler Turtle Patrol ATV stolen, deputies say

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the ATV used by the Flagler Turtle Patrol. According to officials, someone broke into the shed where the ATV was stored and took it.



The ATV used by the Flagler Turtle Patrol to patrol the nesting sites along the beach was stolen, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

The camouflage-colored ATV was kept in a shed behind the Marineland facility on North Ocean Shore Boulevard.

The Turtle Patrol reported Wednesday that someone had broken into the shed and taken the ATV, the sheriff's office said.

The Flagler Turtle Patrol ATV parked in the sand. (Credit: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

"These volunteers give their time to protect our sea turtles and our coast, and someone repaid them by breaking in and stealing the very equipment they rely on," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

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What you can do:

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding the ATV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 386-313-4911 or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.