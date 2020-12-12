Flagler Palm Coast High School holds tribute to honor principal who died from COVID-19

Last spring, Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Tom Russell started a Friday Night Lights event to honor the seniors.

This Friday, things came full circle as the school held a drive-through Friday Night Lights memorial for Principal Russell, who lost his battle to COVID-19 this week. Russell is remembered as a kind and caring man.

“I only knew him for like four months or whatever but he really was a good guy. Whenever I saw him in the hallways, he always asked me how my day was,” said FPCHS freshman Kian Mahoney.

Russell only tested positive for the coronavirus on November 16. His death came as a shock to the community.

“I just couldn’t really believe it, you know. I didn’t really think he was going to die of coronavirus or anything,” said Mahoney.

That shock left the faculty struggling with a way to honor him, and then they realized being that it was a Friday, it just seemed right. They turned on the lights at the football field and let the community drive through, just like he did to honor the seniors last spring.

“Friday Night Lights was his event and something that he loved, and he wanted to recognize the class of 2020,” said FPCHS Activities Director Evana Fretterd.

Russell was only at the school for a year-and-a-half after previously serving as superintendent for Volusia County Schools.

“At the end of every announcement, he would say I’ll see you around campus. And we did. We saw him around campus. He was always out there and just being a great leader.”

But in that year-and-a-half, he certainly left a mark.