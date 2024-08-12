Flagler County using drone technology to track beach erosion

Flagler County is using drone technology to tackle beach erosion along its Atlantic coastline, streamlining some regulatory challenges in the process.

Typically, drone pilots must maintain visual contact with the aircraft during flight, which can be limiting when covering large distances. However, the county has obtained special Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) permission to fly drones beyond the line of sight.

This breakthrough allows the county to monitor its entire coastline before and after significant weather events, providing accurate data on sand loss and storm impacts.

"We're pushing the edge here on technology," said the county's drone coordinator Bruno Luna. "Without this waiver, there's really no efficient way of doing this."

MORE HEADLINES:

The first set of images was captured a few weeks ago, offering officials precise information on where erosion occurs so they can respond effectively.

The FAA waiver, in effect until 2028, will assist in the ongoing beach restoration project and be utilized for emergency response, city planning, and other public benefit tasks.

County leaders view this as a significant step forward in protecting the coastline and serving the community.