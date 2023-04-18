Flagler County Sheriff's Office announces passing of retired K-9 Repo

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the passing of a 14-year-old K-9 that retired from active service seven years ago.

"We’re saddened to announce the passing of retired K-9 Repo," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

K-9 Repo was born on July 23, 2008, and he began his service with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in the summer of 2009, according to the sheriff's office.

Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

"During his career, K-9 Repo was responsible for the successful recovery of large sums of narcotics as well as several apprehensions of criminal suspects," the post read.

K-9 Repo retired in 2016 after an eight-month battle with a cancerous tumor. After receiving treatment, the sheriff's office said K-9 Repo overcame the tumor, allowing him to enjoy a long and happy retirement his handler.