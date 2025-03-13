Expand / Collapse search

Accused cocaine trafficker arrested in Flagler County following SWAT raid

Published  March 13, 2025 8:46pm EDT
Flagler County
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT team executed a narcotics-related search warrant on Tuesday at 57 Slocum Path, Palm Coast, resulting in the arrest of Khong Siharaj, 42, accused of cocaine trafficking.

The Brief

    • Flagler County deputies arrested Khong Siharaj, 42, on March 11 after raiding his Palm Coast home.
    • The operation was part of an ongoing undercover investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
    • K-9 Enzo played a key role during the search which yielded 47 grams of cocaine, cannabis, and firearms, the sheriff's office said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flagler County deputies arrested a man accused of trafficking cocaine after raiding his Palm Coast home.

What we know:

Detectives said seized 47 grams of cocaine, $1,000 in cash, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and four firearms during the raid.

The unit's K-9, Enzo, made his first narcotics find during the operation.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are still pending. Details on the alleged distribution network or individuals associated with Siharaj are not yet clear.

Local perspective:

The narcotics operation was part of an undercover investigation, leading to the warrant and subsequent raid. This is the second drug house shut down by the SIU in a week, demonstrating an active effort to combat drug trafficking in the area.

Local law enforcement is actively working to curb drug trafficking, with a focus on protecting the community from dangerous substances like cocaine. Sheriff Rick Staly has made clear that the SIU team will continue to pursue drug dealers.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly said, "Our SIU team remains on the hunt for poison peddlers... If you are a poison peddler in Flagler County, we’re coming for you next. If you don’t want to end up in the Green Roof Inn, I suggest you take your drug dealing business to another county."

The sheriff also gave special praise to K-9 Enzo, saying, "He has definitely earned a few treats for helping put this cocaine trafficker in jail."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on suspected narcotics activity or drug dealers in Flagler County are encouraged to contact FCSO by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

