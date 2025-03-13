Accused cocaine trafficker arrested in Flagler County following SWAT raid

The Brief Flagler County deputies arrested Khong Siharaj, 42, on March 11 after raiding his Palm Coast home. The operation was part of an ongoing undercover investigation by the Special Investigations Unit. K-9 Enzo played a key role during the search which yielded 47 grams of cocaine, cannabis, and firearms, the sheriff's office said.



Flagler County deputies arrested a man accused of trafficking cocaine after raiding his Palm Coast home.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT team executed a narcotics-related search warrant on Tuesday at 57 Slocum Path, Palm Coast, resulting in the arrest of Khong Siharaj, 42, accused of cocaine trafficking.

Detectives said seized 47 grams of cocaine, $1,000 in cash, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and four firearms during the raid.

The unit's K-9, Enzo, made his first narcotics find during the operation.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are still pending. Details on the alleged distribution network or individuals associated with Siharaj are not yet clear.

Local perspective:

The narcotics operation was part of an undercover investigation, leading to the warrant and subsequent raid. This is the second drug house shut down by the SIU in a week, demonstrating an active effort to combat drug trafficking in the area.

Local law enforcement is actively working to curb drug trafficking, with a focus on protecting the community from dangerous substances like cocaine. Sheriff Rick Staly has made clear that the SIU team will continue to pursue drug dealers.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly said, "Our SIU team remains on the hunt for poison peddlers... If you are a poison peddler in Flagler County, we’re coming for you next. If you don’t want to end up in the Green Roof Inn, I suggest you take your drug dealing business to another county."

The sheriff also gave special praise to K-9 Enzo, saying, "He has definitely earned a few treats for helping put this cocaine trafficker in jail."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on suspected narcotics activity or drug dealers in Flagler County are encouraged to contact FCSO by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

