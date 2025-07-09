Flagler County stolen cryptocurrency case cracked, funds returned to victims

The Brief Crypto fraud victims in Flagler recover funds in a department first. Two scams tied to PayPal and Facebook led to months-long probe. No arrests yet; officials urge caution with digital transactions.



A Flagler County detective has successfully recovered stolen cryptocurrency for multiple victims in what officials say is a first-of-its-kind accomplishment for the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The investigation, led by Detective John Hill of the Cyber Crimes Unit, lasted more than six months and involved cases that began with scams on PayPal and Facebook. Though only partial funds were recovered, the case represents a rare success in crypto-related fraud.

What we don't know:

Despite the breakthrough, authorities have not made any arrests, and both cases remain under investigation. The total amount lost or how much was ultimately recovered has not been disclosed. It also remains unclear whether any of the suspects are based in the U.S. or if further cooperation from international agencies is underway.

The backstory:

Financial fraud cases are common in Flagler County, but those involving cryptocurrency present added complications.

Digital funds can be moved quickly across borders and often land in platforms or regions where U.S. law enforcement has little or no reach. In both cases, the victims were persuaded to send money to scammers under false pretenses — one through a Bitcoin ATM, the other through a fake online romance.

What they're saying:

"It’s extremely difficult to get the funds back," said Detective Hill. "The faster these crimes are reported, the greater the likelihood is that funds can be recovered."

Though not all the stolen money was recovered, Sheriff Rick Staly personally presented the returned funds to the victims, marking a rare victory in the often murky world of crypto fraud.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times these entities that are obtaining the funds are outside of the United States," Hill added, "meaning that wherever they’re at doesn’t have to comply with U.S. law enforcement."

One of the scams involved a suspect convincing a victim to invest in cryptocurrency through a Bitcoin ATM, allegedly linked to a fraudulent PayPal transaction. The other case centered on a fake Facebook dating profile, where a victim was lured into a romance scam via WhatsApp.

"She started talking to the suspect through WhatsApp, and it was kind of like a romance scam," Hill said, describing one victim’s ordeal.