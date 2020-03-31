Flagler County closes main library after workers experience similar symptoms seen in COVID-19 patients

article

Out of an abundance of caution, Flagler County said it closed its main library on Tuesday after several employees experienced similar symptoms to those related to COVID-19.

County officials say the employees are being tested for the virus, while others have been asked to self-isolate.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, it said in part: “We have no reason to believe they have been exposed,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron said. “However, it is very important to test these individuals so we have a definitive answer. We need to protect our staff as well as our residents.”

The news release said the main library will be closed until further notice.

However, the Bunnell library will continue to operate for the time being.