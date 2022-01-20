Flagler County considering opt-out policy following book controversy

The Flagler County School District is considering a book opt-out program that would give parents three levels of options for student book access.

The proposal was presented before the school board at a workshop Tuesday. The district’s director of teaching and learning presented the three options parents would have.

Level 1 - Full access, but parents would need to approve certain material

Level 2 - Parents can submit five books they don’t want their kids to check out

Level 3 - Parents must pre-approve all books their child can read

"So they would have a patron account where they would go on and essentially approve what books their child can check out in our media centers," said Lashakia Moore, with the district.

The possible change comes after a heated debate last year over the book "All boys aren’t blue."



Some parents packed the school board meeting telling members it did not belong in schools calling it graphic. One board member even filed a report with the sheriff’s office.

The district said the program would still need to be approved before it’s put in place.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.