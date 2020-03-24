Flagler Beach police officer tests positive for coronavirus, department says

article

The Flagler Beach Police Department announced that one of their officers has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Our officer has been at home since exhibiting symptoms last week and the Health Department is actively monitoring the officers condition," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney stated in a post on Facebook.

The Chief says that the officer is resting as comfortably as possible. Right now, the department says their concern is for the health of all members of the police force, as well as the community.

As a precautionary measure, a second Flagler Beach officer has been isolated at home since last week as well, due to that officer having direct contact with the officer that tested positive.

Positive cases of the coronavirus have topped 1,200 in the state of Florida. As of Tuesday morning, there have been 17 reported deaths.

The Flagler Beach Police Department says they've taken the following steps to help minimize the spread:

The front lobby to the Police Department is closed

Fingerprinting for the public has been suspended indefinitely

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed at all entrances and exits to the Department

Social distancing is discussed daily at each Patrol shift briefing

Before the start of each shift, all members of the Department must have their temperature taken and they’re additionally asked a series of questions to identify any possible Coronavirus symptoms

Any members of the Department exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms will be sent home to self-isolate and monitor their condition

All Sworn Officers have been provided PPE equipment

The areas of the Department accessed by the Officer that tested positive have been cleaned

“We’re in daily contact with our local Health Department and we appreciate their sensitivity to this situation," said ChiefDoughney. "We’re grateful for their guidance and direction to ensure that we as a Department are doing everything possible to protect the health, safety and welfare of our Team and their families. The reality of this situation is that First Responders are human and we’re not immune to the Coronavirus. While our Department is the first locally to have a First Responder test positive for this virus, more than likely it will not be the last”.

