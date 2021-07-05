Fishing charter holds fundraiser fishing trip for injured Daytona Beach officer

A fishing charter said that they want to step up for Officer Jason Raynor's family by taking people deep sea fishing.

Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a suspect last month.

RELATED: Extradition expected soon for man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer

Sea Spirit Fishing in Ponce Inlet set up a trip on Sunday where all proceeds would be donated directly to Officer Raynor and his family.

"Well, I thought it would be a wonderful cause to help the officer's family and to make memories and take my husband deep sea fishing, but above all, I wanted to help the officer's family," Tonya Rennier, who is visiting Florida from Indiana, told FOX 35.

RELATED: Injured Daytona Beach officer shows signs of improvement but has long way to go

Sea Spirit Fishing and other businesses in the area have been working together to raise money for the Raynor family.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.