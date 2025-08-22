First look: 'Beak and Barrel' pirate-themed tavern opening at Magic Kingdom

The Brief Disney’s Magic Kingdom will debut The Beak and Barrel, a pirate-themed tavern, on Aug. 29. Reservations are already booked through late October, reflecting huge demand. The restaurant blends Caribbean-inspired cuisine with immersive decor and interactive pirate performances.



A pirate-themed tavern is set to debut at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom next week, and demand is already so high that reservations are booked through late October.

What we know:

The Beak and Barrel, a pirate-themed tavern, officially opens in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom next week. FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte had the opportunity to go inside and try some of the new food and drinks.

The Beak and Barrel officially opens on August 29. It is already in demand as reservations are currently booked through October 22.

What we don't know:

Disney has not revealed how it will handle the overflow of demand or whether walk-ins will be accommodated. It’s also unclear if the tavern will remain a permanent fixture or operate as a seasonal dining attraction.

The backstory:

The new venue draws heavily from the lore of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, one of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic rides.

Disney chefs designed the menu to match the theme, highlighting flavors from the Caribbean, Central and South America. The tavern aims to go beyond traditional dining, offering an immersive experience that sets it apart from other restaurants inside the park.

What they're saying:

The new tavern at Magic Kingdom has new food and drinks for guests to enjoy. The chefs at Disney worked to make sure the elevated dishes stayed on theme.

"It really focuses on those Caribbean flavors, those international influences, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, so all of that comes into play where we develop the food for this," explained a chef at Walt Disney World.

From elevated decorations, nods to the Pirates of the Caribbean, and also animatronics, the ambiance inside The Beak and Barrel makes guests feel like they are immersed in pirate life. Cast members also act as pirates as they serve you.

"It's not a passive experience; it is truly an interactive experience. And that's not really something we have done elsewhere in Magic Kingdom to this point," explained Senior Creative Director, Chris Weck.

