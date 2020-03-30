First day of virtual distance learning off to a bumpy start after several districts report problems

article

Tens of thousands of students in Central Florida go back to school today, except they will attend class from home.

With coronavirus closing schools, virtual distance learning is how students will attend class at least through April 15th. However, districts are prepared to extend through June 30th and they could even add additional school days to the year.

Several counties have already reported problems among users.

Seminole County Schools reported website issues on Monday morning. They said that some users were having authentication issues. They assured that resources with Microsoft have increased over the weekend to handle 100,000 users and additional resources are still being added. These issues will continue to decrease. They also said that they received reports about Canvas not working for some users. The district has reportedly reached out to find out what they are doing on their end to resolve the issue.

Brevard County Schools also said that both Launchpad and FOCUS experienced technical difficulties on Monday morning. Their team is working on these difficulties, which they believe is due to the large surge in use. They expect some bumps in the road as over 70,000 students are starting to learn from home.

Orange County Schools addressed the public on Monday afternoon as distance learning was underway, also reporting some issues logging in among users.

FOX 35 News will continue to update this story if any more problems arise as students log in to learn online.