Firefighters rescue young coyote trapped in drain pipe in Flagler Beach

The Brief Emergency crews freed a young coyote trapped 30 feet inside a drain pipe along Lambert Avenue. The animal, initially thought to be a puppy, was safely transferred to Flagler County Animal Control for care. Officials and social media users praised the teamwork and quick response of the firefighters and rescue teams.



Firefighters rescued a young coyote trapped inside a drain pipe in Flagler Beach on Monday evening.

What we know:

Emergency crews rescued a young coyote trapped approximately 30 feet inside a drain pipe along Lambert Avenue in Flagler Beach on Monday evening.

On the evening of August 18, 2025, emergency units from the Flagler Beach Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a dog trapped in a drain pipe along Lambert Avenue in Flagler Beach. [Credit: Flagler Beach Fire Departm Expand

Firefighters from the Flagler Beach Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded after reports of a dog stuck in the pipe. Engine 11 crews confirmed the animal’s presence, and the Technical Rescue Team was called in to assist with the complex operation.

Initially believed to be a puppy, the animal was later identified as a juvenile coyote. Firefighters worked through the night to remove the animal safely, which was then transferred to Flagler County Animal Control for care and treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed how the coyote became trapped in the drain pipe or how long it had been stuck before crews arrived.

What they're saying:

"The teamwork displayed during this incident reflects the strong cooperation between our agencies and our commitment to protecting both people and animals in our community," said Chief Cox of the Flagler Beach Fire Department.

Social media users praised the rescue. Dawn M. Snyder Petrillo wrote, "Thank you for rescuing this little guy. Hope he gets rehabbed and returned back into the wild." Amber Jones added, "Not all heroes wear capes. Most heroes wear heavy protective gear and put their lives on the line for strangers. Thank you for protecting all!"

