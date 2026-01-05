Firefighters rescue dog trapped under Orlando overpass

The Brief The crew at the Orlando Fire Department’s Firehouse 11 saved a dog trapped under the 408 overpass at Lake Underhill. The dog had been there for two days, scared and shivering. The firefighters made sure he got to a shelter safely.



The Orlando Fire Department says Animal Control called them asking for help saving a dog. Animal Control had gotten a call from a fisherman saying he’d seen a dog trapped in the rocky terrain under a bridge for two days straight and was worried.

But when Animal Control got there, they realized they couldn’t traverse the terrain and needed help from the Fire Department.

The rescue

The firefighters had to go over long areas of boulders and rocky terrain under the bridge to access the dog, and brought a dive team out so they could get the pup through the rocks without it getting hurt.

Firehouse 11 is known as "The Beast of the East" and its crew happens to have a love for both man and beast.

What they're saying:

Lt. Jeffrey McGovern says every person on his crew loves dogs and is a dog owner themselves. So when they got the call asking for help with the pup, they rushed right over.

"We have animal rescues all the time, but this is one that was definitely a little more tricky," Lt. McGovern said. "To this day I don't know how that dog was able to get to where he was at, but obviously he was scared and stuck up on a ledge up underneath the overpass. So, good thing is, he's safe now."

The crew was able to bring the dog to Animal Control, which then took it to a shelter.

"Once he finally got to shore, he warmed up to us," Lt. McGovern said. "Days like this are good days for us."