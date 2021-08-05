Firefighters rescue 7 dogs from Orange County house fire

Orange County Firefighters rescued a total of seven dogs from a home in Avalon Park.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, crews saw smoke coming out of the home at 12783 Tanja King Boulevard when they arrived on Wednesday afternoon. They worked to put the flames out, while pulling the dogs out of the home.

Firefighters give oxygen to rescued dogs outside Orange County house fire (Orange County Fire Rescue)

Pictures posted on social media shows the firefighters giving the dogs oxygen outside of the home.

No other occupants were found inside.

Officials say two of the rescued dogs are in critical condition, and Orange County Animal Services also responded to the scene.