Firefighters battling large, deadly house fire in Sanford

Published  July 21, 2025 8:23am EDT
Seminole County
The Brief

    • A large house fire was reported Monday on S. Beardall Ave. in Sanford.
    • One person was injured and two animals were killed, officials say.
    • The cause of the fire remains unknown.

SANFORD, Fla. - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a home in Sanford on Monday morning.

Heavy flames and a thick column of smoke were seen pouring from the home on South Beardall Avenue, near South Patrol Road, in a neighborhood not far from Orlando Sanford International Airport.

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed that two animals died in the fire. At least one resident inside the mobile home was injured, officials said.

A large house fire was reported Monday on S. Beardall Ave. in Sanford. One person was injured and two animals were killed, officials say.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the  Seminole County Fire Department on July 21, 2025. 

