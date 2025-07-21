Firefighters battling large, deadly house fire in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a home in Sanford on Monday morning.
Heavy flames and a thick column of smoke were seen pouring from the home on South Beardall Avenue, near South Patrol Road, in a neighborhood not far from Orlando Sanford International Airport.
What we know:
The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed that two animals died in the fire. At least one resident inside the mobile home was injured, officials said.
A large house fire was reported Monday on S. Beardall Ave. in Sanford. One person was injured and two animals were killed, officials say.
What we don't know:
At this time, it's unclear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Fire Department on July 21, 2025.