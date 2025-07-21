Firefighters battling large, deadly house fire in Sanford

The Brief A large house fire was reported Monday on S. Beardall Ave. in Sanford. One person was injured and two animals were killed, officials say. The cause of the fire remains unknown.



Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a home in Sanford on Monday morning.

Heavy flames and a thick column of smoke were seen pouring from the home on South Beardall Avenue, near South Patrol Road, in a neighborhood not far from Orlando Sanford International Airport.

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed that two animals died in the fire. At least one resident inside the mobile home was injured, officials said.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.