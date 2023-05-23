Expand / Collapse search

Fire rips through Florida chicken coop in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:29PM
Orange County
OCOEE, Fla. - Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at an Orange County chicken coop Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the Lake Meadow Naturals farm on Mark Adams Road in Ocoee, the fire at the 1,000-square-foot coop was fully involved. 

Crews were able to put out the fire and the State Fire Marshal has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities are working to learn if any chickens were killed in the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.