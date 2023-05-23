Fire rips through Florida chicken coop in Orange County

Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at an Orange County chicken coop Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the Lake Meadow Naturals farm on Mark Adams Road in Ocoee, the fire at the 1,000-square-foot coop was fully involved.

Crews were able to put out the fire and the State Fire Marshal has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

Photo courtesy of Orange County Fire Rescue

Authorities are working to learn if any chickens were killed in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.