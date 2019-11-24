Fire Rescue: Roof collapses, traps 2 construction workers in Brevard County
article
VIERA, Fla. - Two construction workers are recovering after being hurt in Brevard County.
Brevard County Fire Rescue said that the incident happened on Saturday morning.
Firefighters said that part of a roof collapsed on the two workers, trapping them. Crews rushed in with heavy equipment to get them out.
One of the workers suffered some minor injuries. The other was flown to a trauma center.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.