Fire breaks out at Orlando condominium complex

Orlando firefighters battled a condominium fire at 4225 South Lake Orlando Pkwy late Wednesday evening.

Firefighters gained control of a fire within a condominium. Fire is knocked down. Cause undetermined. An arson investigation is underway as the homeowner believes the fire was intentionally set, and Orange County 911 operators received several calls about someone running from the scene, according to officials.

No one was injured, and the damage was kept to one unit at the complex.