Deltona church property destroyed in overnight fire

Firefighters are working to learn the cause of a fire that broke out at on a church property in Deltona Friday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze at a building near Our Lady of the Lakes Church on Maximilian Street shortly before 4 a.m. after a passerby called 911.

Officials said the building was empty at the time and no one was hurt.

According to fire officials, the empty building has been listed for sale since February 2023 and had just gotten a new roof in June.

Right before the property was listed in February, the church changed title ownership from Manna Ministries Christian Fellowship to Livinw Faitil World Ministries in January 2023.

It had been advertised as a 5,048 square-foot building that could be used as a daycare, office or event center. It includes a commercial kitchen with equipment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.