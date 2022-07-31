Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight.
In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
Officials said all residents were safely out of the home by the time first responders arrived.
Authorities suspect arson to be the cause of the fire.