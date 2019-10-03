Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

The public can now view six designs that have been selected as finalists to become the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

The onePulse Foundation recently purchased land to build the museum about the 2016 massacre that killed 49 people at the Orlando gay nightclub.

The foundation has acquired a 1.75 acre (0.7 hectare) parcel about a third of a mile (0.5 kilometer) from the now-closed Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Foundation officials say funding from Orange County helped cover the cost of the parcel, which they closed on last week for $3.5 million.

According to plans, the parcel will be used to construct the museum and the actual nightclub site will become a memorial. The museum is estimated to cost approximately $45 million. Each architect designed renderings with that budget in mind, along with six special words.

“Love, hope, unity, strength, courage, acceptance," said Barbara Poma, onePulse Foundation CEO, "and those six words have driven this process from day one.”

This month, the public can view models of six proposals at the Orange County Regional History Center, or on the onePulse foundation website.

A group of survivors and family members of those killed in the mass shooting have formed an organization to oppose the building of a private museum to honor the victims.

The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. Then, over the next year, the details will be refined. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.