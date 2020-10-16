Fight at motorcycle club ends with 3 people shot dead, 1 injured

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says an argument at a motorcycle club led to a shooting that left 3 people dead and 1 injured.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of North Forsyth Road.

When they arrived, they found 2 men who were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims took themselves to the hospital. One of them later died. The other suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

"The witnesses here told us there was a large gathering," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. "There was some type of argument or confrontation over a motorcycle. At that point there were numerous shots fired."

Sheriff Mina says the survivor is not being cooperative in the investigation. He is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

Investigators are reviewing security footage in the area for more information on the incident. Sheriff Mina says the suspects have fled the area.

As a precaution, the SWAT team is on the scene to clear a nearby building.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for details.

