FIFA overturns Balogun suspension, available for U.S. round of 16

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The Brief Balogun had been facing an automatic one-match suspension after receiving a controversial red card in the USA's Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. FIFA's governing body ultimately ruled Balogun eligible to play against Belgium. The decision came after video review, even though Balogun was not initially cautioned on the field.



FIFA has cleared U.S. men's national team forward Folarin Balogun to play in Monday's World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, according to FOX Sports.

Balogun, who leads the Americans with three goals this World Cup, had been facing an automatic one-match suspension after receiving a controversial red card in the USA's Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The decision came after video review, even though Balogun was not initially cautioned on the field.

While U.S. Soccer had no avenue to appeal the red card under FIFA rules, the governing body ultimately ruled Balogun eligible to play against Belgium, FOX Sports reported.