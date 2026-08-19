Woman found dead in Orange County, deputies say
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ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was found dead early Wednesday in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 9300 block of Delegates Drive around 12:50 a.m.
When they arrived, deputies found a woman believed to be in her 30s with "obvious signs of trauma," according to officials.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies did not release any other information about the woman or the circumstances surrounding her death.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.