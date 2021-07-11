FHP: Wreck on I-4 in Sanford leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Interstate 4 (I-4) eastbound near Sanford is back open after a deadly wreck overnight.

Officials said that the crash happened near the Lake Mary Boulevard exit around 1 a.m. Sunday.

All lanes of I-4 eastbound were shut down for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the driver of a vehicle traveling on the interstate lost control and left the roadway, striking the center guardrail before reentering the road. It was then struck by another vehicle on the interstate.

Troopers said that the passenger of the vehicle that lost control died at the scene while the driver of the vehicle later died at a hospital. Three people from the second vehicle were transported with minor injuries.

