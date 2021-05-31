FHP: Woman killed after being ejected from car during Turnpike crash

article

A woman was killed after being ejected from her car during a crash on the Florida Turnpike, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in Orange County.

They said that a vehicle was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike while a second vehicle was stopped on the inside, southbound shoulder, with its hazard lights activated. The vehicle in movement failed to keep control of the car and left the roadway.

The car then reportedly struck the guardrail and continued to travel along the guardrail until the front of the vehicle struck the rear of the stopped car. After impact, the stopped vehicle spun and the driver was ejected. The other involved vehicle overturned.

The ejected driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from St. Cloud, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver, a 28-year-old man from Kissimmee, suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

