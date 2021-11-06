FHP: Woman checking on deer in road hit, killed by car near UCF

article

A 20-year-old Casselberry woman was killed early Saturday morning after stopping to check on a deer in the road and being hit by another vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP says the woman was traveling on Alafaya Trail near Gemini Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. when she stopped her car in the center lane to check on a deer that had been struck and was laying in the road. The driver had activated her hazard lights and got out of the car.

MORE NEWS: Rescue of stolen French Bulldog 'Bugsy' leads to underground 'puppy chop shop': deputies

According to FHP, a 23-year-old driver coming down the road did not see the other woman and hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android