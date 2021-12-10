FHP: Woman, 48, is the 23rd fatal hit-and-run reported in Orange County this year

article

A 48-year-old Orlando woman is now the 23rd fatal hit-and-run reported in Orange County this year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a man in a Chevy Camaro was traveling eastbound near Colonial Drive and Hastings Street early Friday morning at a high rate of speed. The woman was traveling in the same direction and troopers say the man struck her car from behind, causing a crash.

The man reportedly fled on foot. A witness notified an Orange County deputy and was able to give a description. The driver was later arrested.

The woman died at Orlando Health.

The crash remains under investigation.

