SR-44 reopens after crash involving acid spill shut down portion of road in New Smyrna Beach

Authorities say State Road 44 has reopened after a crash involving an acid spill shut down the road in both directions near the Volusia and Lake County line in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old DeLand man - who was driving a truck hauling a load of muriatic and pool acid eastbound on SR-44 – slowed down to make a right turn on Kirkland Drive. Troopers said the 27-year-old driver of another truck could not stop in time and struck the back of the truck, causing the truck to overturn and spill its load on the road.

The drivers were not hurt, troopers said, but a 23-year-old passenger of the truck hauling the load was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

A hazmat team responded to the area to cleanup the debris. FHP says the crash remains under investigation.