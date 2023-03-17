FHP: Section of I-95 shut down in Titusville after tractor trailer crashes into construction vehicle

The northbound lanes of I-95 in Titusville are shut down due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and a construction vehicle.

This is happening on I-95 northbound and State Road 50.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened when the tractor trailer driver failed to slow or move over for a lane closure.

"Miraculously, there are no injuries," FHP said in an email to FOX 35. "Had there been a driver in the construction vehicle, the outcome may have been worse."

Crews are working to remove the vehicles and debris. Traffic is being diverted to the Titusville exit.

FHP is reminding drivers to move over and slow down in construction zones.