FHP searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the vehicle they say hit a bicyclist in Flagler County and left the scene.

The bicyclist was killed in the crash around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the driver was traveling westbound on Palm Coast Parkway east of Leanni Way. A bicyclist was traveling north and attempting to cross Palm Coast Parkway to Leanni Way.

"The right front of the suspect vehicle collided with the bicyclist. The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crash," FHP said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a black van and will have damage to its right front, right fender and to the right side of the windshield

Anyone with any information is asked to call FHP or the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

