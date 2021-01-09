FHP searching for driver after man, 55, killed in hit-and-run crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man.

FHP says the driver struck the victim, a 55-year-old man, as he was crossing Hiawassee Road and Coral Cove Friday night. The driver then fled the scene.

Another driver in a Toyota Camry topped to help the victim. As the person was stopped with hazard lights on, another vehicle traveling southbound on Hiawassee slammed into Camry and ran over the victim.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died.

"Please help us find the 2007-2009 silver Ford Fusion that struck and killed a 55 year old man last night on Hiawassee Rd & Coral Cove and then left. The car will have heavy front end damage," FHP tweeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Your call will remain anonymous.