FHP says one man dead, another critical after car crashes and catches fire
article
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead and another critically injured after a car ran off the road and crashed near Sanford Saturday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the car overturned and then caught fire.
According to information released by the FHP on Saturday, a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling southbound on Sanford Avenue approaching Western Trail around 3:15pm when the driver left the road and hit a culvert.
The 36-year-old driver and his 66-year-old passenger were both taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where the older man was pronounced dead.
The driver is listed in critical condition.
North and southbound lanes on Sanford Avenue were closed for several hours as the highway patrol investigated.