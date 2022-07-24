FHP: Person lying on railroad tracks killed by train in Osceola County
article
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A person is dead after being hit and killed by a train early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. as the train approached E Carroll Street, west of Michigan Avenue.
Authorities said the person was lying on the tracks at the time of the incident. The person has not been identified at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.