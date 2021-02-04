Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Pedestrian killed after 3-vehicle crash at Orlando apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at an Orange County apartment complex. 

Troopers say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday at the Colonial Grand at Heather Glen Apartments on Heather Moss Drive. 

The crash reportedly involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. FHP says a male pedestrian was pronounced dead at Osceola Regional Hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 