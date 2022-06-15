FHP: Orlando man, 75, dies in wrong-way crash on S. Goldenrod Road
ORLANDO, Fla. - Troopers said a 75-year-old Orlando man is dead after reportedly driving the wrong way on S. Goldenrod Road early Wednesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, shortly after 1 a.m., the man was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound in the northbound lane of Goldenrod Road near Sun Vista Way, when he struck a Toyota Highlander traveling northbound in the same lane head-on.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
FHP said the driver of the SUV – a 35-year-old Orlando man – was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.