FHP: Orlando man, 75, dies in wrong-way crash on S. Goldenrod Road

Troopers said a 75-year-old Orlando man is dead after reportedly driving the wrong way on S. Goldenrod Road early Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, shortly after 1 a.m., the man was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound in the northbound lane of Goldenrod Road near Sun Vista Way, when he struck a Toyota Highlander traveling northbound in the same lane head-on.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

FHP said the driver of the SUV – a 35-year-old Orlando man – was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.