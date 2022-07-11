FHP: 1 adult, 2 children injured in crash with semi-truck in Flagler Beach

article

Three people have been injured in a crash that occurred around midnight in Flagler Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, both a semi-truck and a sedan were traveling south on Interstate 95 near SR-100 in the same lane. Troopers said the semi was going slower than the sedan resulting in the sedan crashing into the back of the semi.

Two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, both of Tampa, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.