FHP looks for car in hit and run that killed beloved DeBary business owner

The DeBary community is mourning after a business owner was killed in a hit-and-run crash on her way home from work last week.

Susie Trimble owned Susie’s Cool Beans Nursery, located off U.S. Highway 17-92, with her daughter Marina.

"She was my beach partner and my best friend so it’s been hard," Marina said to FOX 35 News.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for a red passenger vehicle, possibly a Hyundai, with damage on the driver’s side and black transfer paint.



FHP Lt. Kim Montes said Burgner was an innocent victim, simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"This driver passed her illegally and went into the opposite lane causing the car on the opposite side to lose control and hit Susie’s car head-on," she said.

A 19-year-old woman in the car that lost control also died. FHP is asking the community for tips.

"We have found hit and run vehicles from one single tip," said Lt. Montes.

"Just come forward and give us a little bit of closure," added her daughter.

A relative created a GoFundMe page to help Marina and her brother. People have also been visiting the nursery in support.

"Everyone has been so, so wonderful to us. My heart feels so full of that even though I've lost my mom," said Marina.

