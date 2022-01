article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a van and a SunRail train.

Troopers say the crash occurred on the tracks at Old Tampa Hwy and Jack Calhoun Drive at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

All of the occupants are out of the van, according to FHP.

Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.