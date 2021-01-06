FHP investigating after man found dead along train tracks
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a man was found dead along train tracks in Osceola County.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that at about 7 a.m., the man was found along the train tracks in Osceola County near Old Tampa Highway and Pleasant Oaks Court.
They said that the man was struck by an unknown train at an unknown time.
This story is developing, check back for updates.