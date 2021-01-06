Expand / Collapse search

FHP investigating after man found dead along train tracks

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a man was found dead along train tracks in Osceola County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that at about 7 a.m., the man was found along the train tracks in Osceola County near Old Tampa Highway and Pleasant Oaks Court. 

MORE NEWS: Warning: Scammers tricking Florida seniors into paying for COVID-19 vaccines

They said that the man was struck by an unknown train at an unknown time. 

This story is developing, check back for updates.