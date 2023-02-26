FHP: Florida man fleeing police dies in crash; woman and teen girls injured

article

A man who was fleeing police was killed after he crashed into an SUV in Lake County, injuring a woman and two teenage girls, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the 35-year-old man – who is from Orlando – was leading Lady Lake police on a chase on Saturday afternoon, but police said due to his speed and reckless driving, they lost sight of him.

The driver reportedly got onto US-441 in Fruitland Park and collided with an SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 43-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital in serious condition; the 14-year-old and 13-year-old passengers had minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.