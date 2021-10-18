FHP: Fatal crash takes woman's life after car strikes tree, overturns

article

A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Sunday, Florida troopers said.

The incident happened on Maytown Road near Halifax Avenue in Volusia County.

Troopers said that the woman was driving eastbound on Maytown Road when she traveled off the road and hit a tree.

The car reportedly overturned and she was partially ejected.

