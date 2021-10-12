FHP: Fatal crash involving semi blocks several lanes on portion of I-4

A fatal crash in Osceola County involving a semi-truck blocked several lanes of Interstate 4 on Tuesday morning.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas says there are heavy delays on I-4 eastbound approaching Exit 65 (Osceola Parkway).

"We have delays for several miles," Giannas said. "If you're trying to get out of Osceola County and head towards Orlando, you may want to take the 429 northbound."

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on I-4 with his 34-year-old passenger. A semi pulling a trailer was traveling in the same direction in front of the Toyota.

For an unknown reason, officials say the driver of the Toyota failed to slow down and struck the trailer. The passenger in the Toyota was killed. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

