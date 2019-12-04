FHP: Driver injured after semi overturns, shuts down all lanes of I-4 westbound in Longwood

article

All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Longwood are shut down Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned blocking the roadway and backing up traffic up for miles. The lumber that the semi was hauling spilled all over the I-4 lanes, which will most likely take hours to clean up.

The accident happened around 6:00 a.m. near State Road 434 near mile marker 95. Traffic was backed up for miles just before 6:30 a.m.

"This will be affecting you if you are leaving Volusia County, Daytona Beach or Lake Mary headed toward downtown Orlando," said FOX 35's Kristin Giannas.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is on the scene. Sgt. Kim Montes says witnesses reported that the driver of the semi swerved into one lane and over-corrected, causing the lumber to shift and the vehicle to overturn. An SUV ended up pinned against the guardrail.

"The driver of the semi-truck was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The two people in the SUV were not hurt," she told FOX 35 News.

Sgt. Montes says that along with the plywood all over the road, there is also a small fuel spill.



Advertisement

Take 17-92 southbound, or take Lake Mary Blvd. to Markham Woods Road southbound as alternates.

Check back for details.