article

A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.

When her vehicle stopped, troopers said it caught fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.